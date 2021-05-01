The first four of 380 medical oxygen plant being set up under PM CARES fund will be deployed in hospitals in New Delhi by next week, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr. Satheesh Reddy informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a review meeting on Saturday. The plant is based on technology developed for on‐board oxygen generation on the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.
DRDO to set up four oxygen plants in Delhi next week
