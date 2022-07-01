DRDO tests new UAV

The UAV was designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

The UAV was designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out the maiden test flight of a new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), an autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka.

“Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown,” DRDO said in a statement. “This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.”

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously, DRDO said.

The UAV was designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory of DRDO.