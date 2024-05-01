DRDO tests missile-assisted torpedo delivery system

May 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on May 1 announced the successful flight test of the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system designed and developed by DRDO to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedoes.

“This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system, precision inertial navigation system etc. The system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with parachute-based release system,” DRDO said in a statement.

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, it added. The SMART system has been tested earlier.