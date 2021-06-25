DRDO tests enhanced range Pinaka and 122 mm rockets

NEW DELHI:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired the enhanced range versions of the indigenously developed 122 mm calibre rocket as well as the extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha.

“Four enhanced range version of 122mm rockets were test fired with full instrumentation and they met the complete mission objectives. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km,” a DRDO statement said. This enhanced rocket system would replace the existing 122mm Grad rockets.

In a second statement, the DRDO said that 25 enhanced Pinaka rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges on June 24 ad 25. “The enhanced range version of Pinaka rocket system can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms,” it stated.

Both the Pinaka and the 122 mm rockets were developed by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory with manufacturing support from Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.