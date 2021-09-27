DRDO tests Akash Prime missile

NEW DELHI

27 September 2021 20:38 IST

It intercepts and destroys unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested a new version of Akash Surface to Air missile Akash Prime from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha.

“In comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low temperature environment at higher altitudes,” a DRDO statement said. A modified ground system of the existing Akash system had been used for the flight test, it stated.

In its maiden flight test after improvements, the missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft, the DRDO noted.

Congratulating the team on the successful flight test, DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy said Akash Prime would further boost the confidence of the Army and the Air Force.