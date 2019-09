A unmanned aerial vehicle which had lost its control from DRDO at Kudapura in Chitradurga district crashed in an arecanut farm in Jodichikkenahalli of Challekere taluk of Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The UAV crashed at arecanut farm around 7.50 a.m.

Farmers who were working on their fields came to the spot after hearing a loud noise.

DRDO officials have rushed to the spot.