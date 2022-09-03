DRDO targets 2027 to complete development and flight testing of LCA-Mk2

Representational image of India Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

With the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) sanctioning the development of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk2, a more capable fighter than the present one, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting a target of 2027 to complete the entire flight testing, according to Defence officials.

“The CCS sanctioned the project early this week at a development cost of ₹9,000 crore, of which ₹2,500 crore has already been spent. The roll-out of the LCA-Mk2 is targeted by 2024 and plan to complete the flight testing by 2027,” the official said. Indian Air Force (IAF) has committed to procuring six squadrons of LCA-MK2, another official said.

The proposal on the indigenous fifth generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is currently with the CCS and the approval is expected very soon, officials stated.

The LCA-Mk2 will be a heavier and much more capable aircraft than the current LCA variants and the LCA-Mk1A that is scheduled to be delivered to the IAF by early 2024, 83 of which have been contracted under a ₹48,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). As per schedule, HAL is expected to deliver first three Mk1A aircraft in 2024 and 16 aircraft per year for subsequent five years.

Enhanced range and endurance

The Mk2 features enhanced range and endurance, including an Onboard Oxygen Generation System, which is being integrated for the first time, and the ability to carry heavy stand-off weapons of the class of Scalp, Crystal Maze and Spice-2000. The Mk2 is 1350 mm longer, featuring canards and can carry a payload of 6,500 kg compared with the 3,500 kg the LCA can carry.

The Mk2 will be powered by the General Electric GE-414 engine, which will also power the AMCA. A GE-414 produces 98kN thrust compared to 84kN thrust of the GE-404 engine powers the LCA Mk1 and MK1A.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has one squadron of LCA in Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and one squadron in the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) configuration. Induction of all IOC standard aircraft is complete, while induction of FOC standard is nearing completion. Manufacturing of the LCA trainer is also underway with deliveries expected to begin this year.

The IAF had earlier placed orders for 20 IOC standard aircraft and 20 FOC standard aircraft, including eight twin seater trainers. Till date, 31 LCA — IOC and FOC combined — have been produced and 26 have been delivered, and few aircraft in the process of being delivered to the customer, HAL sources said.

HAL has already set-up a second assembly line to ramp up production from eight aircraft per year to 16 aircraft per year. The order for 83 Mk-1A is expected to be completed by 2028-29.