DRDO successfully tests ship-borne weapon system

The VL-SRSAM will help neutralise aerial threats at close ranges

Indigenously developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Navy from a warship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on June 24.

The VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

“The launch of the system was conducted against a high speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur,” a statement from DRDO said.

Congratulating the team on the successful test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter, “This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats.”

Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy & the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats. pic.twitter.com/ltkUyhm0iR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2022

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, said the test has proved the integration of indigenous weapon system onboard naval ships.