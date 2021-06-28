DRDO successfully tests new generation nuclear capable missile Agni-P

DRDO successfully flight tests New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile in Balaore on Monday.

NEW DELHI:

28 June 2021 14:24 IST

The canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km was test fired from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore, at 10.55 a.m.

A new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-P (Prime) was successfully test fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday.

“Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms,” a DRDO statement said. The test was conducted from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore, at 10.55 a.m.

Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile, the statement said adding, “the missile followed text book trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy.”

Canisterisation of missiles reduces the time required to launch the missile while improving its storage and mobility, one defence official explained.

Agni class of missiles are the mainstay of India’s nuclear launch capability which also includes the Prithvi short range ballistic missiles, submarine launched ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. The longest of the Agni series, Agni-V, an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with a range of over 5,000 km, has already been tested several times and validated for induction.

In the last few years, India has also operationalised its submarine-based nuclear launch capability, completing the nuclear triad. This is especially important given India’s stated No-First-Use policy while reserving the right of massive retaliation if struck with nuclear weapons first.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, in January 2020 DRDO successfully test fired a 3,500-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile, K-4, from a submerged pontoon off Visakhapatnam coast. Once inducted, these missiles will be the mainstay of the Arihant class of indigenous ballistic missile nuclear submarines (SSBN) and will give India the stand-off capability to launch nuclear weapons submerged in Indian waters. INS Arihant, the only SSBN in service, is at present armed with K-15 missiles with a range of 750 km.