DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

A Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle being tested by DRDO. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 13:27 IST

It will lead to development of hypersonic cruise missiles

The Defence Research and Development Organsition (DRDO) on Monday successfully carried out a test flight of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which will lead to the development of hypersonic cruise missiles in future.

“DRDO has today successfully flight tested the HSTDV using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

“I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement,” he added.

A test of the HSTDV technology demonstrator was conducted in June 2019.

With this, technology missiles will go not only into supersonic speeds but also hypersonic speeds, a defence source said. “Scramjet engine is a major breakthrough. Air goes inside the engine at supersonic speed and comes out at hypersonic speeds,” the source stated.

The vehicle reaches a certain altitude and then cruises and it also reaches very high temperatures while re-entry. There are several technologies that go into it that have been validated and the “scramjet engine performed perfectly,” the source said.

“After the Anti-Satellite Test (ASAT) test, this is the biggest achievement recently,” the source added.

“DRDO, with this mission, has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next-generation hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry,” DRDO said.

Former DRDO chief V.K. Saraswat, as the Chief Controller, R&D (Missiles and Strategic Systems), in 2008 had said that through the HSTDV project, the idea was to demonstrate the “performance of a scramjet engine at an altitude of 15 km to 20 km.”

“Under this project, we are developing a hypersonic vehicle that will be powered by a scramjet engine. This is dual-use technology, which, when developed, will have multiple civilian applications. It can be used for launching satellites at low cost. It will also be available for long-range cruise missiles of the future,” he had stated.