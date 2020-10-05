DRDO successfully tests anti-submarine warfare missile system

Balasore (Odisha):

05 October 2020 16:35 IST

It says all the mission objectives including missile flight up to the range and altitude have been met perfectly.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully test-fired a missile assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART).

“All the mission objectives including missile flight up to the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of velocity reduction mechanism have been met perfectly,” DRDO said in a statement. The test was conducted at 11.45 a.m. from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

“SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in ASW,” said G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO. SMART gives capability for ASW operations far beyond torpedo range.

The tracking stations — radars, electro optical systems — along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events, the statement added.