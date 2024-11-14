DRDO successfully completes flight tests of 75km guided Pinaka rocket System

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday (November 14, 2024) announced the successful completion of flight tests of guided Pinaka multi-barrel rocket (MBRL) system as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials paving the way for its induction. This enhances the range of the Pinaka to over 75km.

The flight tests have been conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges.

“During these tests, the PSQR parameters viz., ranging, accuracy, consistency and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in a salvo mode have been assessed by extensive testing of rockets. Twelve rockets from each production agency from two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies have been tested,” DRDO said in a statement.

The Indian Army has four Pinaka regiments in service and six more are on order. The Pinaka Mk1 has a range of 38 km and several extended ranges are under development. It can fire a variety of ammunition. Eventually, the plan is to take up the range to 120 km and then to 300 km.

In addition to the Pinaka, the Army has five Grad rocket regiments and three Smerch regiments. Eventually, the indigenous Pinaka will become the mainstay of the long range rocket artillery.

The precision strike variant for Pinaka MLRS is a totally indigenous weapon system designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Proof & Experimental Establishment. Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited are the production agencies for ammunition while Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro are for Pinaka launcher and battery command post.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, said that the rocket system has completed all “pre-requisite” flight trials before induction into the Indian Army.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, France is considering India’s Pinaka for its requirements along with other systems and a team is expected to visit Indian soon to carry out detailed evaluation of the system. Armenia became the first export customer for the Pinaka with interest expressed by several countries in the system.