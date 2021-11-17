National

DRDO shows offensive drone swarm capabilities in Jhansi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) demonstrated offensive capabilities of its drone swarms at a three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory for Asymmetric Technologies has been working on drone swarm technologies towards strengthening the asymmetric warfare capabilities, its statement noted.

"The DRDO demonstrated fully operational decentralised UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) swarm comprising of 25 drones flying coherently with minimal human intervention, during Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parv during Jhansi Jalsa," it mentioned.

The display showcased the drones' unique capabilities of "distributive sensing, distributive decision making, reconfigurable path planning and autonomous attack formations", it noted.

The swarm enacted real-time scenarios like target encirclement, coordinated attack and many others in Jhansi, it said.

The three-day event, which will culminate with the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai, began in Jhansi on Wednesday.


