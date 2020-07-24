DRDO sets up COVID-19 testing facility at Leh

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established a COVID-19 testing facility at the Leh-based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) to enhance the rate of testing to identify coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“The testing facility at DIHAR is capable of screening 50 samples per day. The facility can also be utilised for training manpower for COVID testing and will be of great help to address future bio-threats and carrying out R&D activities pertinent to agro-animal diseases,” the DRDO said in a statement on Thursday. The facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R.K. Mathur on Wednesday.

The testing facility will also help in keeping a close watch of the infected persons and meets the safety standards and guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

DIHAR is one of the life sciences laboratories of the DRDO working on cold arid agro-animal technologies.