DRDO official held by Maharashtra ATS for spying is an RSS volunteer, alleges Congress 

May 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - New Delhi

A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for passing on confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence operative was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the arrest of the DRDO scientist, Pradeep Kurulkar, was a “very serious matter” and claimed that it exposed the “anti-national face” of the RSS.

“Pradeep Kurulkar, an active RSS volunteer leader and DRDO’s Director of R&D (Engineering), has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for spying on behalf of Pakistan. The case.... exposes the lie and charade of the RSS being a so-called nationalistic organisation,” Mr. Khera alleged.

The Congress spokesperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should answer as to what was the relationship between Mr. Kurulkar and the RSS as the matter pertained to national security.

Custody extended

The Congress’ attack came a day after a special court in Pune extended Mr. Kurulkar’s police custody till May 15 after observing that the charges against the accused were serious and custodial interrogation of the accused for a further period was unavoidable for a thorough probe. He was arrested last week.

Mr. Khera showed a video during the press conference in which Mr. Kurulkar was addressing an RSS event, with top Sangh functionaries in attendance.

“Kurulkar’s association with the RSS goes back to generations, as he revealed in an interview with a YouTube channel last year. His grandfather was an RSS volunteer who worked as a mathematician, and his father carried on his work for the Sangh,” Mr. Khera claimed.

The Congress leader also questioned the media for not giving “adequate” coverage to an issue that pertained to national security.

“Imagine if this gentleman was associated with the Congress or any other Opposition party, what would have been the coverage then?” asked Mr. Khera.