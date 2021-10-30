DRDO, IAF jointly test long range bomb

New Delhi

The bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, October 29, 2021, jointly flight-tested an indigenously developed Long Range Bomb (LRB) from an aerial platform.

“The LRB, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “All the mission objectives were successfully met.”

