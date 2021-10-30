DRDO, IAF jointly test long range bomb

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, October 29, 2021, jointly flight-tested an indigenously developed Long Range Bomb (LRB) from an aerial platform.
“The LRB, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “All the mission objectives were successfully met.”
The bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.