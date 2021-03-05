NationalBalasore 05 March 2021 16:23 IST
DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology
Updated: 05 March 2021 16:24 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday successfully conducted a flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology in Odisha, official sources said.
The test was carried out at around 10.30 a.m. from the integrated test range (ITR) launch platform at Chandipur, they said.
The successful demonstration of the SFDR technology will enable DRDO to develop long-range air to air missiles, the sources said.
During the test, all subsystems including the ground booster motor have performed as expected, they added.
