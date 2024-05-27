GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRDO chairman Samir V. Kamat gets one year extension

The decision comes a day after Army chief General Manoj Pande was granted a one-month extension in service up to June 30

Published - May 27, 2024 07:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Samir V. Kamat addresses a gathering in New Delhi on May 9.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Samir V. Kamat addresses a gathering in New Delhi on May 9. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on May 27 granted an extension of one year to Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) up to May 31, 2025.

This comes a day after Army chief General Manoj Pande was granted a one-month extension in service up to June 30, 2024.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Defence for extension in service of Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and Chairman, DRDO for a period of one year from June 01, 2024 till May 31, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a notification from the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Dr. Kamat was appointed to the post in August 2022 and took over from Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy who was then appointed the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister.

