DRDO carries out maiden test of Phase-II of ballistic missile defence

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 02, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted maiden flight-test of Phase-II of the ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor missile successfully.

“The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target,” a DRDO statement said.

The flight-test was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data, the DRDO said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, said that this interceptor will provide great operational flexibility to the users. It has the capability to engage different types of targets, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
defence
defence equipment

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app