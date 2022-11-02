DRDO carries out maiden test of Phase-II of ballistic missile defence

The maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted maiden flight-test of Phase-II of the ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor missile successfully.

“The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target,” a DRDO statement said.

The flight-test was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data, the DRDO said.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, said that this interceptor will provide great operational flexibility to the users. It has the capability to engage different types of targets, he said.