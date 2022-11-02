DRDO carries out maiden test of Phase-II of ballistic missile defence

The maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted maiden flight-test of Phase-II of the ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptor missile successfully.

“The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target,” a DRDO statement said.

The flight-test was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data, the DRDO said.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, said that this interceptor will provide great operational flexibility to the users. It has the capability to engage different types of targets, he said.