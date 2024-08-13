DRDO carries out maiden test of Long Range Glide Bomb from Su-30MKI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) successfully carried out the maiden flight test of the long-range glide bomb (LRGB) Gaurav from a Su-30 MK-I fighter jet of the Indian Air Force.

The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha. “Gaurav is an air-launched 1,000 kg class glide bomb capable of hitting targets at long distances. After being launched, the glide bomb steer towards the target using a highly accurate hybrid navigation scheme,” the DRDO said in a statement.

The LRGB has been designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad. During the flight test, the glide bomb hit the target erected at Long Wheeler’s island with pinpoint accuracy, the DRDO said.

“Complete flight data during the test launch was captured by Telemetry and Electro optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range along the coastline.”

The flight was monitored by senior DRDO scientists. Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, who are the Development cum Production Partners also participated during the flight trial, the statement added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the test a major milestone in the country’s effort in developing indigenous defence technologies for further strengthening the capability of the armed forces.