DRDO asks private industry to help develop 5th generation fighter jet

February 11, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has invited Indian industry players to join in the development and manufacture of the country’s indigenous fifth generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), that is in the works.

“To accelerate the development and production of the AMCA, the ADA is looking for interaction with prospective firms who are willing to participate as technology-cum-investment partners towards development and manufacturing of the AMCA,” said a notification issued by the Agency, specifying that it was for Indian companies only.

Based on the success of indigenous light combat aircraft, the Centre has entrusted the Agency with the design of a new fighter jet for the Indian Airforce, which will be a fifth generation, medium weight, multi-role and twin-engine aircraft. Responses are to be submitted by February 28 and the forum of interactions is planned on March 17-18, the ADA said.

Awaiting Cabinet nod

India’s ambitious effort to build an indigenous fifth generation fighter, which only a handful of countries have accomplished, is in the critical design review phase and is now awaiting approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. In 2009, the Central government had allocated ₹90 crore for a feasibility study on designing a fifth generation fighter, with an additional ₹447 crore sanctioned later.

Agency officials said that once the project is sanctioned, the first prototype could be rolled out in three years, with the first flight expected to take place one to one and a half years after that, as reported earlier by The Hindu. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which is the production agency for the project, has already begun manufacturing activities.

Indigenous development

The AMCA is envisaged as a 25-tonne twin-engine stealth aircraft with an internal weapons bay and diverterless supersonic intake which has been developed in India for the first time. It is intended to have an internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and 5,500 kg of external payload with 6,500 kg of internal fuel.

Last September, the CCS sanctioned the development of the LCA-Mk2 -- a new light combat aircraft -- at a development cost of ₹9,000 crore, of which ₹2,500 crore has already been spent. The first prototype is expected to roll out in 2025-26 with the first flight planned for 2026-27, ADA officials said at the Def Expo 2022, held in Gandhinagar. The LCA-Mk2 will be a heavier and much more capable aircraft than the current light combat variants as well as the LCA-Mk1A, 83 of which have been contracted under a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL. The IAF has also given a commitment to procure six squadrons of the LCA-Mk2.