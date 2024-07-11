DRDO approves seven technologies for development by private sector

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has sanctioned seven new projects for the private sector under the Technology Development Fund scheme as part of efforts to nurture industries, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and start-ups, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military industrial ecosystem, a Ministry statement said.

The technologies include Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (ULUAV); development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based timing acquisition and dissemination system; long-range remotely operated vehicles for detection and neutralisation; development of ice-detection sensor for aircraft; development of Graphene-based smart and e-textiles for multifunctional wearable applications; development of radar signal processor with active antenna array simulator; and scenario and sensor simulation toolkit.

On ULUAV development, the statement said that the project relates to “versatile marine battlefield accessories” which can be deployed in multiple combat roles. “The objective is Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance [ISR] and maritime domain awareness. The project has been awarded to Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Pune,” it stated.

