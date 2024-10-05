ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO announces completion of development trials of man-portable air defence system

Published - October 05, 2024 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The tests were carried out, on October 3 and 4, against high speed targets, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and altitude interception

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three flight tests of the Indigenous 4th Generation, technically-advanced miniaturised Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Saturday (October 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday announced the completion of the development trials of the ingeniously developed 4th Generation miniaturised Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD) after three successful consecutive flight tests at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VSHORAD is a critical requirement for the Indian Army which has attempted to replace the legacy Igla systems for sometime but the efforts didn’t make progress. In recent years, Army procured small volumes of Igla-S under emergency procurement.

Army set to receive Igla-S air defence systems partly assembled in India

“The development of VSHORADS missiles has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) mode. In these trials, the missiles realised through DcPPs have been successfully used, thus paving the way for early User trials and Production in a short time span…,” DRDO said in a statement.

The tests were carried out, on October 3 and 4, against high speed targets, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and altitude interception, it stated. “These development trials showcased repeatability of hit-to-kill capability of the weapon system in various target engagement scenarios covering approaching, receding and crossing modes.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Indigenous Very Short Range Air Defence missile systems tested twice

The VSHORAD is a man portable air defence system designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and DcPPs. The three Services have been associated with the project right from the beginning and participated during the developmental trials, DRDO stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US