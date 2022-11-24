Draft rules empower BCAS to impose fine upto ₹1 crore

November 24, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified the draft Aircraft Security Rules, 2022 which enable the aviation security regulator BCAS to impose penalties upto Rs 1 crore on airports and airlines for violation of security measures.

Large airports can also face a penalty of Rs 1 crore if they fail to plan the design and layout of the airport in accordance with the National Civil Aviation Security Programme. Individuals will also face penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh depending on the nature of offence. According to the proposed rules, the BCAS will also be able to suspend or cancel an entity’s airport security clearance and security programme.

In order to deal with cyber security threats, the rules also require each entity to protect its information and communication technology systems against unauthorised use and also prohibit disclosure of sensitive aviation security information. The draft rules now authorise airports to engage private security agents instead of CISF personnel at “non-core areas” such personnel and assign security duties as per the recommendation of the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016.

“Once the Aircraft Security Rules 2022 are finalised, they will go a long way in ensuring an effective aviation security apparatus in the country. These are also as per ICAO norms,” said Zulfiquar Hasan, DG at BCAS.

The rules will supersede Aircraft Security Rules, 2011 and were necessary after Parliament passed Aircraft Amendment Act, 2020 in September 2020, giving statutory powers to BCAS, along with the Director General of Civil Aviation and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. These allow them to impose penalties which could only be imposed by courts earlier. The Act also raised the maximum penalty from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The amendment in Parliament was required after the United Nation’s aviation watchdog, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), raised questions about the three regulators functioning without statutory powers.

The Ministry has invited stakeholder comments for a period of 30 days. The draft rules were notified on November 10.