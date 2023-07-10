Draft norms for exhibition of government films released

July 10, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has released a draft of comprehensive guidelines for exhibition of Public Service Awareness (PSA) films made by the Central Government and meant for cinema theatres. It has sought suggestions from stakeholders.

The Ministry said the proposal has been made to rationalise the screening of PSA films in cinema theatres. The last date for comments and suggestions is July 22.

Public awareness

Central ministries and departments, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies, produce various films. These are intended for awareness and deal with news and current events. Documentary films are also produced. The overall aim is publicity and to develop a cinematic record of India’s history.

Such PSA films, approved by the I&B Ministry, are exhibited in cinema theatres. They have been granted exception from certification under Section 9 of the Cinematograph Act. “It is mandatory for all film exhibitors/theatre owners/digital cinema service providers/agencies/licensee applicants to screen the PSA films/approved films in their cinema theatres,” said the Ministry.

Earlier 1% of weekly net collection by cinema exhibitors was charged for the production and distribution of PSA films, through the erstwhile Film Division. However, the Ministry -- vide an order dated June 30, 2016, -- waived that.

Screened during PST

PSA films were earlier screened in cinema theatres for 15 to 20 minutes or 1/5th of the total film duration. It was reduced to two minutes on November 17, 2021. “Such films shall be screened in cinema theatres for a period of 15 days or as per the Ministry’s instructions. The screening of all government films should be done during PST [ Prime Screen Time],” it said.

The last ten to five minutes of the pre-show period before the start of the movie package and the last five minutes of the interval period before the start of second half of the movie package, is to be treated as PST in digital cinema.

“Government films should be exhibited during the PST period to ensure maximum viewership,” said the Ministry, adding that cinema exhibitors/digital cinema service providers/agencies/licensee applicants need to obtain an ‘Approved Film/PSA Film Exhibition Certificate’ for the issue/renewal of their cinema licences. They were earlier issued by the erstwhile Films Division. It is now being done by the Central Board of Film Certification after a direction on April 20, 2023.

The Ministry -- while approving the PSA/approved film, -- will decide its screening based on the availability of slots in cinema theatres. The licensee applicants, while signing up with any digital cinema service provider/agency will have to incorporate a suitable provision for exhibition of such films.

Cinema exhibitors will set up a verification mechanism for PSA films played during the pre-show and interval period. The CBFC will maintain ledger records of distribution of PSA films and retrieve the logs through those who digitally deliver content to exhibitors.

The CBFC will design, develop and deploy a comprehensive IT portal within one year for online distribution of PSA films, feedback compliance and issuance of certificates by onboarding its stakeholders. It may also have a monitoring mechanism for inspections. State/Union Territory/theatre wise log details will also be obtained from cinema exhibitors and others concerned, and shared with the I&B Ministry.

