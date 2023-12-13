Draft final master plan of Kochi Corporation ready

December 13, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KOCHI

The draft final master plan of the Kochi Corporation is ready for presentation before the corporation council.

The civic authorities may convene a special session of the council shortly to present the document for approval. Once the council clears the draft final document, it will be forwarded to the Chief Town Planner, who will submit it to the State government. The final approval of the document will have to come from the State government.

It was after a series of participatory programmes and wide consultations that the civic authorities came up with the draft final document. It took almost eight months and several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders for the authorities to come up with the final document after the State government issued directions for preparation of the document.

The Corporation first released the draft document on April 25 this year. Later, copies of the document were made available for the public to submit their views. The deadline for submitting suggestions and complaints was also extended on popular demand.

The civic body had also held meetings in various zones of the Corporation to elicit people’s views. The 172 complaints thus received from the public were examined by the master plan committee, and the suitable ones were incorporated into the document, said those involved in the project.

The civic authorities held discussions with MLAs and MP from the Kochi Corporation limits. People’s representatives were also provided the highlights of the vision document.

The master plan committee, which met in the last week of November, held discussions regarding suggestions and modifications to be introduced in the document and came up with the draft final master plan, officials said.

