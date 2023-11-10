November 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, proposes self-classification of programmes by broadcasters under the specified categories, keeping in view the context, theme, tone, impact and target audience of the content, with the relevant rating based on an assessment of the relevant content descriptors specified in the guidelines.

According to Section 21 of the draft Bill, the classification will have to be displayed prominently at the beginning of the programme, as provided in the guidelines.

“The broadcasting network operator shall endeavour to implement access control measures, in the prescribed form and manner, in relation to programmes which have been classified as being appropriate for restricted viewing under sub-section (1) of Section 21,” it says.

The draft Bill also provides accessibility guidelines for persons with disabilities. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting may issue such guidelines so that broadcasting services are accessible to persons with disabilities. At this stage, an official said, it would be a voluntarily provision.

Another proposal is designation of a disability grievance redressal officer, to be appointed by the Central government, to address complaints of contraventions of the accessibility guidelines in such manner and within such time as may be specified in the guidelines. “Where the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is of opinion that there is a violation of the accessibility guidelines, penalty on the broadcaster or broadcasting network operator may be imposed in accordance with Section 34,” it says.

