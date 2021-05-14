Sputnik V to cost Rs.995.40 a dose in India

New Delhi

14 May 2021 12:48 IST

Dr Reddy's administers first dose of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Sputnik V joined India’s immunisation programme against COVID-19 when the first dose of the Russian vaccine was administered in Hyderabad on Friday.

The maximum retail price of the imported vaccine is Rs.995.40 per dose.

“As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose was administered in Hyderabad on May 14,” said Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, the marketing partner in India for the vaccine of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

It follows the imported doses of Sputnik V that arrived in the country on May 1 receiving regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.

“The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs.948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins,” a statement from Dr.Reddy’s said.

Further consignments of Sputnik V are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners.

Dr. Reddy’s said it is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply. It will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort.

Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said "with the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against COVID-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe."