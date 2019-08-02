National

Kashmir troop buildup: Manmohan Singh-headed Congress Strategic Group expresses concern

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Congress claimed that the Union Government may abolish articles 25-A and 370 of the Constitution that guarantees special status to the State.

Expressing concern over the deployment of troops in Kashmir, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-headed Congress Strategic Group on Kashmir asked the Centre in Friday not to take any action that would 'precipitate a deep crisis'.

The Congress group, that has former Union Ministers P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Dr Karan Singh among others, met to discuss the latest situation in Kashmir.

"There was deep concern at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State government which were creating an atmosphere of panic," said a statement from Mr. Azad.

"The massive build up of security forces, the curtailment of the Sri Amarnath Yatra,also the unprecedented advisories being sent to tourists,yatris and civilians are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear. The Group urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis," the statement added.

"They [the leaders] reiterated the considered view of the Congress policy and asked the government to maintain the special Constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," read the statement.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had demanded a reply from the union over the J&K government advisory asking tourists and yatris to vacate.

"As we sit here, news from outside Saha a security advisory has been issued...the government should make a statement," Mr. Chowdhury said.

