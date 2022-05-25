Dr. Manik Saha’s Delhi trip; speculation on next Tripura BJP President

:

Dr. Manik Saha left for Delhi on Tuesday evening on his first visit after assuming charge as Chief Minister of Tripura following the resignation of his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb. He will make courtesy calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay at the national capital.

Sources here said that Dr. Saha’s itinerary in Delhi was finalised after he received appointments from the central dignitaries. He is also likely to meet BJP’s national General Secretary B.L. Santosh, among other key central figures.

Besides discharging official engagements, the Chief Minister is expected to discuss organisational matters with the central leaders. The main focus of his discussions is likely to be the selection of the next President of Tripura State BJP.

Dr. Manik Saha, who was last month elected to the Rajya Sabha from the State’s lone seat, has been the State BJP President for the past three years. A large number of office-bearers and MLAs reportedly want former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the State president. However, the name of the State unit Secretary Kishor Barman, a former RSS functionary, is also doing the rounds.