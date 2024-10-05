Dr. Abdullah, Mirwaiz pin hopes on Jaishankar’s upcoming Pakistan visit

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and All Parties Hurriyat Conference or Hurriyat chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday (October 5, 2024) pinned their hopes on Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

“I hope they [India and Pakistan] will talk on every issue, including the economic issues. Besides, I expect talks on other bilateral issues too. I hope friendly talks will improve the understanding between the two countries. I pray animosities disappear and better relations start between the two nations,” Dr. Abdullah said.

The NC leader’s remarks came even as Dr. Jaishankar played down his visit to Pakistan. “The focus will be on the multilateral event rather than India-Pakistan relations,” the EAM said.

Relations between the two countries soured after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, and the consequent downgrading of diplomatic and trade ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Dr. Abdullah urged India and Pakistan “to move beyond their differences and adopt a friendly approach”. “If we want to save the world, war is not the solution. It’s a big thing that we get success through dialogue,” Dr. Abdullah said, referring to the grim situation in West Asia.

The Hurriyat chairperson and Kashmir’s chief cleric, the Mirwaiz, also expressed hope over the Minister’s visit to Pakistan. “Despite increased challenges, the resolve for peaceful resolution of the conflict remains stronger than ever. Generations of Kashmiris have been consumed by uncertainty. We want an end to it — a fair closure. India and Pakistan have a real opportunity at the upcoming SCO summit to break the ice and engage constructively. Hope they heed to it,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said J&K had gone “through the rude shock and humiliation of losing its semi-autonomous status” in 2019. “J&K was broken into two parts, downgraded to a Union Territory, followed by a no-holds-barred clampdown and communication blackout. I return to this platform [the pulpit of the Jama Masjid, from where he spoke] with the same hope of peace and justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that I have always desired,” the Mirwaiz said.