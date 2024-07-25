Doval represents India at Vietnamese leader’s state funeral, Rajnath visits Embassy in Delhi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval represented India at the state funeral of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on Thursday. In New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Vietnamese Embassy paid tributes on behalf of the government and the people of India, and signed the condolence book.

Mr. Trong, 80, passed away on July 19 at the 108 central military hospital due to old age and serious illness, local media reported.

“National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended today the state funeral of Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi & conveyed India’s condolences personally to the President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and bereaved family,” the Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Trong held the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party since 2011. He served as the President of Vietnam from 2018 to 2021. In 2021, he was elected as General Secretary for a third term. He is widely known for his fierce clamp down on corruption and also speeding up economic progress of Vietnam. On the foreign policy front, he was known balancing Vietnam’s relations between U.S. and China popularly known as the ‘bamboo school’ of diplomacy.

Mr. Throng’s vision of the ‘bamboo school’ of diplomacy is a very well thought through and a very wise step for leading the foreign policy of Vietnam, Indian Envoy to Vietnam Sandeep Arya said on July 21 according to the Vietnam News Agency, the state new agency, on July 21.

Mr. Singh extended condolences to Ambassador Extraordinary of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai, a Defence Ministry statement said. After laying a wreath, he signed in the book of condolences.

“Went to the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi today. Paid heartfelt tribute on behalf of the Government and people of India to H.E. Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Vietnam. In this hour of grief, India stands with the bereaved family, the people and leadership of Vietnam,” Mr. Singh posted on X.

Mr. Singh recalled the contributions of Mr. Nguyen towards strengthening the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the statement added.

Before the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament on July 22, both the Houses paid respects to the Vietnamese leader.

India and Vietnam which have been long standing friends have significantly deepened strategic cooperation in recent years.