Doval meets Putin in St. Petersburg

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday (September 12, 2024) met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid renewed efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting took place on the margins of a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) nations in St. Petersburg.

During the talks, Mr. Putin expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would travel to Russia's Kazan next month to attend the annual BRICS summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian President also proposed a bilateral meeting with Mr. Modi on October 22 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit to analyse bilateral engagement and to discuss “future-oriented” actions.

“We are waiting for our good friend Mr. Modi and best regards to him,” the Russian media quoted Mr. Putin as saying in the meeting with Mr. Doval.

On Wednesday (September 11, 2024), the NSA held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and discussed important issues of “mutual interests”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that Mr. Modi's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on August 23 figured in the talks between the two NSAs.

“Both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy in Russia said on the talks between Mr. Doval and Mr. Shoigu.

Mr. Doval’s visit to Russia comes two-and-a-half weeks after Modi paid a high-profile trip to Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his talks with Mr. Zelenskyy, Mr. Modi said both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.

The Prime Minister said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Mr. Modi’s nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with Mr. Putin in Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last few days, there have been calls for India's potential role in pushing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as New Delhi has good relations with both the nations.

On Saturday (September 7, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following her talks with Mr. Zelenskyy said India and China can play a role in finding a solution to the dragging conflict.

Mr. Putin, speaking at a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok last Thursday named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict. “First of all, it is the Chinese People Republic, Brazil and India— I am in contact with my partners and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries— and we have relations of trust and confidence with one another — will be really interested and provide a helping hand,” he said.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.