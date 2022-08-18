Doval discusses high-tech cooperation, outer space in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov (unseen) during a meeting in Russia. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is in charge of Russia’s weapons industry, on Thursday in Moscow. The second day of official engagements saw Mr. Doval exchange ideas on a wide variety of issues, including bilateral trade, technological collaboration, and cultural cooperation.

A press release from the Russian side stated: "Mr Manturov participated in the meeting in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation. The parties discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest."

In his capacity as the Russian Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Manturov had travelled to India on multiple occasions and campaigned to increase the presence of Indian business professionals in Russia. As the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Mr. Manturov's immediate responsibilities include protecting and enhancing Russia's defence capabilities, which is of primary importance as Moscow looks set to complete six months of the "special military operation" in Ukraine during the next week.

"I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board," said Mr. Manturov, who assumed charge of Russia's weapons industry after President Vladimir Putin reshuffled his top officials on July 15. He replaced Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who was in charge of the weapons industry till that time. The changes were viewed as aimed at ensuring better fighting capability of Russian forces in Ukraine.

In his first meeting with a high-level Indian official since taking charge as the Deputy PM, Mr. Manturov congratulated India on the 75th anniversary of its independence. The two sides also reviewed opportunities for "peaceful use of outer space".