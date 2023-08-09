ADVERTISEMENT

Double-engine government stood as mute spectator to Manipur crisis: Kanimozhi

August 09, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

DMK MP says the Prime Minister and the Central government should reach out to the people of the strife-torn State.

The Hindu Bureau

DMK member Kanimozhi participates in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Aug. 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday said while Manipur was being rocked by violence, the “double-engine” government of the BJP at the Centre and the State stood “hand-in-hand” watching.

“The silence of the Union government, the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi], and the inaction of the State government which watched as houses were burnt, the armoury was looted and people killed each other, women were being humiliated, stripped, paraded, violated and killed... this ‘double engine’ stood hand-in-hand watching and saying ‘brothers are fighting’,” the DMK leader said, participating in a discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

Asserting that the government had failed the people of Manipur, the Thoothukkudi MP said it was the first time that the judiciary had to intervene to protect the State.

She was referring to the Supreme Court order on setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee the relief and rehabilitation of victims in Manipur and award compensation to them. besides asking former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases.

Ms. Kanimozhi, who visited Manipur as part of Opposition INDIA delegation, said that like in the Mahabharata, both the perpetrators and those who were silent spectators in the clashes would be punished by the people of India.

“Whether it is Kuki, Nagas or Meiteis, we only saw despair and despondency in their eyes. I request the Prime Minister and the Central government to reach out to the people and say that we care and justice will be done...We would like to know whether the government stands with them,” she said.

While she was speaking, DMK MPs alleged that the Lok Sabha TV camera was not focusing on Kanimozhi and was instead showing MP Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair.

