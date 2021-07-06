DoT mulls stiffer fines for pesky calls, SMS

New Delhi

06 July 2021 00:47 IST

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has proposed to further crackdown on pesky callers by imposing a ₹10,000 penalty for every call and SMS made by telemarketers after 50 violations, according to an official source.

The DoT has proposed to make the norms more stringent by reducing the slabs for levying penalty to ₹1,000 per violation for up to 10 breaches, ₹5,000 each for 10-50 violations and ₹10,000 each for more than 50 violations.

The DoT’s Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) will check violations at the device-level as well. The DIU will send a system generated message to suspected numbers for verification. “In case of non re-verification, those numbers will be disconnected and associated IMEIs will be put under suspected list. No calls, SMS or data will be allowed for the IMEIs in suspected list for a period of 30 days,” the source said.

