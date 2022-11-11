DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20

The draft of the bill was released on September 21

PTI New Delhi
November 11, 2022 02:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Telecom has extended the deadline till November 20 for submitting public comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022.

The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers. "In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November 2022," the DoT said in an official note on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The draft of the bill was released on September 21. The last date for comments on the bill was earlier extended from October 20 to October 30. It was further extended to November 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app