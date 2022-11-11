DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Department of Telecom has extended the deadline till November 20 for submitting public comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022.

The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers. "In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November 2022," the DoT said in an official note on Thursday.

The draft of the bill was released on September 21. The last date for comments on the bill was earlier extended from October 20 to October 30. It was further extended to November 10.