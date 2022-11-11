India

DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Department of Telecom has extended the deadline till November 20 for submitting public comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022.

The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers. "In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November 2022," the DoT said in an official note on Thursday.

The draft of the bill was released on September 21. The last date for comments on the bill was earlier extended from October 20 to October 30. It was further extended to November 10.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 7:01:50 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/dot-extends-deadline-for-public-comments-on-draft-telecom-bill-to-nov-20/article66121869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY