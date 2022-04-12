  • April 12 has gone down in the annals of the country’s civil aviation industry with a made-in-India aircraft, the Dornier-228, taking to the skies on its maiden commercial flight to Arunachal Pradesh from Assam
  • Dornier-228 aircraft has been used by the armed forces till now
  • The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) last week handed over the first multi-purpose Do-228 aircraft to Alliance Air, months after the Centre-run airlines entered into an agreement with HAL under the UDAN scheme to boost connectivity in the northeast