DoPT Secretary presents Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 40 CBI officials

August 07, 2023 02:51 am | Updated August 06, 2023 11:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Awardees of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service of the CBI. Photo: Special arrangement

The Department of Personnel & Training Secretary, S. Radha Chauhan, on Friday, presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 40 officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Among the awardees are Sanjay Dubey, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP); U.T. Prakasan, Inspector; Bhani Singh Rathore, then Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI); Pramod Kumar Yati, ASI; Manish Sharma, Crime Assistant; Mukesh Sharma, then DSP; Himanshu Bahuguna, then DSP; Rajender Singh Gunjiyal, then DSP; Sushil Goel, Inspector; Pawan Kumar Kaushik, then Inspector; Ranjeet Singh Bisht, then ASI; and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, then ASI.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Chauhan said the families of the CBI officials also deserved recognition as their cooperation led to better performance by the personnel especially in police departments which often required going out for duties at odd hours. CBI Director Praveen Sood also congratulated the medal winners and their families.

