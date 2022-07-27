7.22 lakh permanent central govt jobs in past eight years, over 22 crore applications received, says DoPT in Lok Sabha

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 27, 2022 15:39 IST

According to Department of Personnel and Training data, 22,05,99,238 people applied for these jobs since 2014

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) informed the Lok Sabha on July 27 that over 7.22 lakh people got permanent central government jobs in the past eight years. Government received over 22 crore applications for these jobs, the reply said.

Responding to a question by member Anumala Revanth Reddy, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that since the year 2014, as many as 7,22,311 people got permanent jobs in the central government. Mr. Reddy had sought to know the year-wise details of the central government jobs given since 2014 and the number of applications received for such jobs.

The year-wise number of jobs given stood at 1,30,423 in 2014-15, 1,11,807 in 2015-16, 1,01,333 in 2016-17, 76,147 in 2017-18, 38,100 in 2018-19, 1,47,096 in 2019-20, 78,555 in 2020-21 and 38,850 jobs in 2021-22.

The least number of jobs-38,100 were given in 2018-19, the year preceding the 2019 general elections. The jobs given in 2028-19 were even lesser than those provided in the pandemic affected years of 2020-21 and 2021-22. A record 5.08 crore applications were received in 2018-19.

The minister stated that a number of initiatives have been taken for employment generation.

“Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22. The PLI Schemes being implemented by the Government have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs,” the reply said.

It added that Prandhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented for facilitating self-employment, under which, collateral free loans upto Rs. 10 lakh, are extended to micro/ small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities.