Doorstep service for submitting Digital Life Certificate

This will bring relief to lakhs of Central pensioners.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Thursday introduced a chargeable doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through postmen, bringing relief to lakhs of Central government pensioners.

The India Post Payments Bank of the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

The facility to submit life certificate online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November, 2014 to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of Life Certificate, said a release.

“In order to make this facility available across the country, DoPPW roped in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and utilised its huge network of postmen and gramin dak sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally,” it said.

Bank software customised

The IPPB has customised its bank software and dovetailed the same with the Jeevan Pramaan software of MeitY and UIDAI, to provide DLC services at the doorstep of pensioners.

“This facility shall be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from bank account, etc. while sitting at home. The IPPB is utilising its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in post offices and more than 1,89,000 postmen and gramin dak sevaks with smart phones and biometric devices to provide doorstep banking services,” said the government.

Pensioners can get detailed information about the facility on ippbonline.com. It is a chargeable service and would be available to all the Central government pensioners across the country, irrespective of their pension accounts being in different banks, the government said.