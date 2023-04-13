Doordarshan to broadcast two-part documentary on cultural achievements of Modi government

April 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Doordarshan National will broadcast Dharohar Bharat Ki – Punruthaan ki Kahaani (Heritage of India: a tale of revival), a two-part documentary on the achievements of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The series, to be aired at 8 p.m. on April 14 and 15, traces Mr. Modi’s vision and its execution to build new national iconic sites. It will narrate the story of the revival of our spirit of cultural unity and pride, said a government release.

“The documentary will be anchored by popular digital media presenter Kamiya Jani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his exclusive interaction for the documentary, has said: ‘Our soldiers devote their entire lives and sacrifice every fibre of their being to safeguard every inch of our motherland. Their sacrifice cannot just be measured in words; its grandeur and import have to be brought alive to inspire future generations’,” the release said.

Cultural pride

“In line with his vision, the documentary will showcase the huge strides made by India in the last few years for the revival of India’s spirit of cultural unity and pride,” said the release.

It added that some of the topics presented in the documentary will be “ascertaining the security as well as the sanctity for patriotic sites such as Jallianwala Bagh; resuscitating the splendid fervour of our civilisational centres such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Somnath Dham and Kedarnath Dham, and according respect to spiritual sites such as Kartarpur Sahib.”

The themes celebrating the lives of freedom fighters at inspirational sites such as the Cellular Jail, centre-staging the contribution of Netaji Bose through a grand statue at the India Gate canopy, and honouring the legendary contribution of patriots through the War Memorial will also be included in the film.

“The clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – ‘ puratan, mahaan paramparaon ke prati aakarshan’ or the interest in our pristine, magnanimous and unparalleled legacy –has become a nationwide phenomenon with historic participation from all sections of society. This documentary is a reflection of this very idea,” the release said.

Stating that it was imperative for the youth of today to fully understand the significance of the sacrifices of freedom fighters and commemorate their legacy, the government said the sanctity of the revived and beautified spiritual centres, such as the Sabarmati Ashram, and the reason behind the construction of new monuments and statues, such as the Statue of Unity and the Panchteerth, could be fully understood through the documentary.

The documentary would bring joy and pride to every Indian heart, as well as the Indians-at-heart everywhere, said the release.