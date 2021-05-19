National

Doordarshan plans to launch DD International to present ‘India story’

Special Correspondent New Delhi 19 May 2021 22:41 IST
It comes amid criticism in global media of government’s handling of pandemic.

State broadcaster Doordarshan is planning to set up a new channel DD International to “project India’s point of view” to the world.

Doordarshan floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking applications for consultancy service to provide a detailed project report for establishing the channel.

As per the EOI document, the idea is to “build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India”.This comes against the backdrop of growing criticism in the international media about the Narendra Modi government’'s handling of the pandemic. The EOI says the channel will present India’s point of view on contemporary issues of both global and domestic significance.

Officials said it was felt that India’s perspective was getting lost in the noise. The EOI also mentions that the channel will specifically tell “the India story to a global audience”. Doordarshan’s global outreach is primarily through bilateral distribution arrangement with select broadcasters in other countries apart from live streaming through Prasar Bharati’s global digital platform.

