National

Doordarshan plans to launch DD International to present ‘India story’

The Doordarshan Bhawan at Copernicus Marg in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

State broadcaster Doordarshan is planning to set up a new channel DD International to “project India’s point of view” to the world.

Doordarshan floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking applications for consultancy service to provide a detailed project report for establishing the channel.

As per the EOI document, the idea is to “build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India”.This comes against the backdrop of growing criticism in the international media about the Narendra Modi government’'s handling of the pandemic. The EOI says the channel will present India’s point of view on contemporary issues of both global and domestic significance.

Officials said it was felt that India’s perspective was getting lost in the noise. The EOI also mentions that the channel will specifically tell “the India story to a global audience”. Doordarshan’s global outreach is primarily through bilateral distribution arrangement with select broadcasters in other countries apart from live streaming through Prasar Bharati’s global digital platform.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 10:41:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/doordarshan-plans-to-launch-dd-international-to-present-india-story/article34600306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY