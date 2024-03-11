Doordarshan National channel to broadcast aarti from Ayodhya’s Ram Temple daily

March 11, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Doordarshan (DD) National will be broadcasting live the aarti ceremony from the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 6.30 a.m. daily, the state-run broadcaster said.

“Now, every day will be the divine darshan of Lord Shri Ramlala! watch live broadcast of daily Aarti from Shri Ramlala Temple in Ayodhya, daily at 6:30 am only on #DDNational,” the public broadcaster via a post on social media platform X post.

“After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram, we had been trying to get permission for the live broadcast of the daily aarti in the morning. Now that the approval has been given, all those devotees who are unable to visit Ayodhya due to various reasons can have the auspicious sight of Lord Ram through DD National,” an official said.

