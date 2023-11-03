HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don't want Supreme Court to become 'tarikh-pe-tarikh' court: CJI Chandrachud

"Tarikh-pe-Tarikh" (repeated adjournments) was a famous Sunny Deol dialogue in Bollywood film "Damini" where the actor rued the adjournment culture in courts

November 03, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
CJI D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday urged lawyers not to seek adjournments in fresh matters. File

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday urged lawyers not to seek adjournments in fresh matters. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday urged lawyers not to seek adjournments in fresh matters, saying he does not want the Supreme Court to become a 'tarikh-pe-tarikh' court.

At the outset of the day’s proceedings, the CJI flagged the issue of lawyers seeking adjournments in fresh matters and said in the last two months adjournment slips were moved in 3,688 matters by advocates.

"Unless it is very very necessary, please don’t file the adjournment slips...I don't want this court to be a ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’ court," the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

"Tarikh-pe-Tarikh" (repeated adjournments) was a famous Sunny Deol dialogue in Bollywood film "Damini" where the actor rued the adjournment culture in courts.

The CJI said that now with the help of lawyers’ bodies, the time gap in the listing of fresh matters after their filing in the top court has been significantly reduced.

He, however, rued the fact that after their listing before the benches, lawyers seek adjournments and this gives a very bad signal to the outside world.

"I have been seeing that the period from filing to listing is reducing. We could not have achieved this without the support of the SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) and the SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-on Record Association)," the CJI said.

"For November 3, we have 178 adjournment slips. For each miscellaneous day, since October, 150 adjournment slips were there on each day and from September to October, 3,688 adjournment slips were circulated..," the CJI said, adding, "This defeats the very purpose of expediting the case”.

Related Topics

Judiciary / judiciary (system of justice) / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.