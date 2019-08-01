Don’t take us for granted, Opposition tells govt.

Opposition leaders asserted themselves in the Lok Sabha on Thursday when Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav alleged a ‘conspiracy’ on the part of the government in extending the Parliament session, while Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the government “not to take them for granted.”

Senior leaders accused the government of making last-minute changes to the agenda of the House without consulting the Opposition.

When the Lok Sabha was debating amendments to the insolvency law, Mr. Yadav got up from his seat and pointed to how the government was pushing through important legislations even when the seats are empty.

“The Lok Sabha used to be a model for State assemblies. But look, so many seats are empty ... members have to attend marriages ... There is a conspiracy on the part of the government in running the House. People’s money is being wasted ... Tell me a valid reason for running the House,” he said.

Amid reports that the government was considering to extend the on-going Parliament session by another two days and conclude only by August 9, Trinamool’s Saugata Roy said: “Mulayam ji is a senior member. But we disagree. There are important legislations which will benefit the people...The Opposition has always maintained that the House should sit for at least 100 days (per year).”

The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to end on July 26 but the government decided to extend it by another 12 days and it is expected to end on August 7.

The Opposition has charged the government with extending the session to avoid scrutiny of bills by parliamentary committees.

With 335 members in the 543-strong Lok Sabha, numbers are not a problem for the government. But if any Bill is examined by a parliamentary standing committee, its passage gets delayed by, at least, one session if not more.

As soon as the Lok Sabha started the day’s proceedings, Opposition members accused the government of taking them for granted and complained about not getting enough time to prepare for Bills.

Mr. Chowdhury asked how can the Opposition prepare for debates if the government brings Bills to the House without properly informing the members.

Mr. Roy said, “Parliament cannot function at the whims and fancies of anyone” and added that members had prepared for the Dam Safety Bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the House that they had postponed the Dam Safety Bill after consulting Mr. Chowdhury.

“I told you not to club the Dam Safety Bill with the Inter State Water Dispute Bill as it is a new Bill while the water dispute is an amendment,” the Congress leader retorted.

DMK’s Kanimozhi said it has become a new practice to come out with a revised agenda late in the night and asked the government to maintain the decorum of the House. “We are all here to work together. You cannot take us for granted,” she said.

Speaker Om Birla then intervened and assured the members that he would discuss the issue in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and his office would ensure members know about Bills, at least, a day in advance.